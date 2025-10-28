Pilates fan finds Reformer opens up whole new possibilities as boutique Reformer Pilates studio opens in Shoreham town centre

As a firm believer in the benefits of Pilates and a big fan of Bodybalance, I was the first to put my hand up when the opportunity to try a new boutique Reformer studio was offered.

Chloe Sallis has just launched Riverside Reformer in Shoreham town centre and she has already welcomed clients from Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham to classes.

She gave me the warmest of welcomes on Tuesday, October 28, and did not so much as bat an eyelid at the arrival of someone who is most definitely not young, thin and lithe.

I am, as it happens, incredibly flexible and I was pleased that Chloe praised this early on. I told her it surprises people. I mean, I've seen instructors visibly shocked at what I can manage but Chloe was simply being complimentary, which I appreciated.

Elaine Hammond loving her class at Riverside Reformer, which has just launched in Shoreham town centre

She also said I had good posture – as I told her, years of Pilates instructors telling me to keep my back straight had certainly sunk in! Good to know I'm getting it right.

The Reformer machines may look a little scary but I soon found they were far from daunting. Chloe explained each step clearly and we went through a class featuring the Pilates moves I know, just done slightly differently on the machine.

It was an interesting combination, as in some ways it made moves feel easier but in others you could feel the pull of the weights and that also made it harder. Difficult to explain! I concluded it's just another way of doing Pilates, not better or worse than doing it on the mat, just different.

For example, we did the bridge, which I know I can do well, and then added in single leg lowers. Now, that is my least favourite thing to do in that position! On a Reformer, it helps because your feet are on the bar, higher than your back, but you also really feel it in your glutes, so you know it is having an effect.

Chloe Sallis has just launched Riverside Reformer in Shoreham town centre and has already welcomed clients from Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham to classes

Riverside Reformer offers sessions for different levels, all designed to challenge, strengthen and support wellbeing. Chloe has designed the classes to be mindful and controlled, so tiny movements have big benefits.

She said: "Our studio, purposefully designed to help you feel relaxed, provides a calming space for individuals to focus on the mind body connection. Whether you’re exploring Pilates for the first time or honing your skills, our classes cater for all levels."

The boutique setting is small but perfectly formed, ideally located in Middle Street, just off High Street, and easy to access by train, bus or car.

Chloe said: "The studio offers small, personalised Reformer Pilates classes designed to help people of all fitness levels improve strength, flexibility, and overall wellbeing in a welcoming and supportive environment."

I was really impressed and I can see that Reformer Pilates could become addictive! I was worried about motion sickness on the springy machine – not unreasonable for a landlubber – but really had no need to be.

The machines support gentle movement, whether standing or lying down, and they run very smoothly. Plus, you are always in control.

I really do think everyone should do Pilates, or Bodybalance, or yoga, especially as you get older. It gives you the strong core you need for everyday life.

Reformer Pilates is a full-body workout that uses a specialised machine. Unlike traditional mat Pilates, the Reformer adds resistance through springs and pulleys, allowing for a wide range of controlled movements.

Classes are suitable for all fitness levels, from beginners to athletes, because the resistance can be adjusted to match individual needs.

Visit riversidereformer.co.uk for more information and to see the full range of classes available.