Pink Chai Day: Worthing leads 'world first' campaign to tackle breast cancer in South Asian communities

A new grassroots campaign in Worthing – described as a ‘world first’ – aims to tackle breast cancer in South Asian communities.

Pink Chai Day is the latest initiative from the Henna Foundation – founded by Henna Chowdhury, Worthing’s first Muslim mayor.

Inspired by Macmillan’s Coffee Mornings, the campaign encourages people to host tea events serving pink chai — a popular sweet tea known for its distinctive colour — to help raise awareness of breast cancer and promote early detection.

A Henna Foundation spokesperson said: “Since its latest campaign is aimed at supporting South Asian women facing breast cancer, the world-first drive is named after the community’s most popular sweet tea – Pink Chai (also known as Kashmiri chai).”

In 2019, Henna was elected as a councillor on Worthing Borough Council and was the first female Muslim serving as a councillor in Worthing. She is now the county councillor for the Tarring division.

She said: “Pink Chai Day is more than a fundraising event — it’s a movement to unite communities in the fight against breast cancer. By blending cultural tradition with a serious health message, we can reach people who might otherwise be missed. Together, we can save lives.”

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among young women in the UK.

While survival rates have improved significantly overall, with nearly 77 per cent of patients now living more than a decade after diagnosis, the survival rate for black and Asian women has ‘plummeted to half that figure’, according to the Henna Foundation.

The foundation is working in partnership with the social enterprise Upturn and the Amana Foundation to ‘tackle stigma and find more effective ways of engaging with women’.

The campaign is set to expand beyond the UK, with outreach planned in Bangladesh and Pakistan by 2026.

Dr Musharraf Hussain, trustee of the Henna Foundation, said: “This initiative is about empowerment through knowledge. Breast cancer is treatable if caught early, and by creating a culturally familiar space, we’re giving women and families the tools, confidence, and encouragement they need to act on their health.”

The idea for Pink Chai Day followed a powerful moment at an Upturn-organised dinner, where one woman shared that she had hidden her breast cancer diagnosis from her family for two years – even while undergoing chemotherapy – due to fear and stigma.

The Henna Foundation spokesperson said: “The culturally rooted initiative aims to break barriers, start meaningful conversations, and promote early detection of breast cancer across diverse communities – all in a welcoming, familiar setting over a cup of tea.

"With its friendly population and penchant for eating out, Worthing and Brighton has developed a truly diverse community while Crawley has already begun to tackle taboos such as dementia within the South Asian diaspora.

"This makes the Henna Foundation confident that people will dress in pink, make available venues such as Indian restaurants and share their events on social media using the campaign hashtag to inspire others to join the cause.”

Anwar Ali OBE is the founder of Upturn, one of Britain’s top one hundred social enterprises. He sees the combination between West Sussex and their base of Greater Manchester as the ‘perfect vehicle’ to launch a national campaign.

“Although places such as West Sussex and Greater Manchester are very different, our two regions have good people dedicated to helping one another, regardless of background,” he said.

"We are calling on this compassionate streak to make Pink Chai initiative a success.

"We should remember this is about saving our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and women’s lives.”

The official launch of Pink Chai Day will take place in Worthing on October 2.

For more information on how to host your own Pink Chai Day event or to get involved in the campaign, email [email protected].