‘Pirates’ board historic ship docked in Eastbourne

A group of ‘pirates’ boarded a historic ship docked in Eastbourne.

Members of the Eastbourne Bonfire Society boarded the Nao Victoria, a full-size replica of the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan and the first ship to circumnavigate the world, on Saturday, June 21.

Richard Dyer of Eastbourne Bonfire Society said: “The type of Vessel is called a Carrack which is usually larger than a Galleon and designed for longer journeys such as exploration and trade.

“Although we had a timed slot for 3pm, due to the queue of the turn up and pay walk-ons we did not get on the Ship until 3.30. It was very busy!

“So much so that they have extended their stay in Eastbourne for a few more days.

“The turnout from the Eastbourne Bonfire Society was good and we all had great fun.

“It was especially fun turning up on a busy Saturday afternoon and seeing all the shocked and amused looks we got from the general public.

“The children in particular enjoyed seeing us pirates.”