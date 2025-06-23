‘Pirates’ board historic ship docked in Eastbourne
Members of the Eastbourne Bonfire Society boarded the Nao Victoria, a full-size replica of the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan and the first ship to circumnavigate the world, on Saturday, June 21.
Richard Dyer of Eastbourne Bonfire Society said: “The type of Vessel is called a Carrack which is usually larger than a Galleon and designed for longer journeys such as exploration and trade.
“Although we had a timed slot for 3pm, due to the queue of the turn up and pay walk-ons we did not get on the Ship until 3.30. It was very busy!
“So much so that they have extended their stay in Eastbourne for a few more days.
“The turnout from the Eastbourne Bonfire Society was good and we all had great fun.
“It was especially fun turning up on a busy Saturday afternoon and seeing all the shocked and amused looks we got from the general public.
“The children in particular enjoyed seeing us pirates.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.