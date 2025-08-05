Drop in the Ocean, a bar and live music venue on the pier, held the event on Saturday, August 8.
Residents were encouraged to dress up as pirates and take part in a day of ‘fun, laughter, and a splash of mischief’.
The day was jam packed with music by Rockin Robbins, Completely Scuppered Shanty, The Shamolies, Ragati String Band and Viral Antics. ‘Pirates’ in attendances were also treated to a performance by Cherry Dance.
All photos provided by TK Photography.
'Pirates' enjoying the event
Locals enjoying the event
Performance by Cherry Dance
Residents were encouraged to dress up as pirates
