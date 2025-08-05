Pirates on the Pier event delights Eastbourne residents - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:45 BST
‘Pirates’ descended on Eastbourne Pier over the weekend for a day full of live entertainment.

Drop in the Ocean, a bar and live music venue on the pier, held the event on Saturday, August 8.

Residents were encouraged to dress up as pirates and take part in a day of ‘fun, laughter, and a splash of mischief’.

The day was jam packed with music by Rockin Robbins, Completely Scuppered Shanty, The Shamolies, Ragati String Band and Viral Antics. ‘Pirates’ in attendances were also treated to a performance by Cherry Dance.

All photos provided by TK Photography.

'Pirates' enjoying the event

1. Pirates on the Pier event delights Eastbourne residents - in pictures

'Pirates' enjoying the event Photo: TK Photography

Locals enjoying the event

2. Pirates on the Pier event delights Eastbourne residents - in pictures

Locals enjoying the event Photo: TK Photography

Performance by Cherry Dance

3. Pirates on the Pier event delights Eastbourne residents - in pictures

Performance by Cherry Dance Photo: TK Photography

Residents were encouraged to dress up as pirates

4. Pirates on the Pier event delights Eastbourne residents - in pictures

Residents were encouraged to dress up as pirates Photo: TK Photography

