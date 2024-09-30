Placard-waving campaigners were out in force in Storrington on Saturday protesting over speeding heavy traffic in the villagePlacard-waving campaigners were out in force in Storrington on Saturday protesting over speeding heavy traffic in the village
By Sarah Page
Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Placard-waving campaigners were out in force in a Sussex village on Saturday in a protest over heavy traffic speeding through the area.

Residents from Storrington, Sullington and Cootham say that more than 500,000 vehicles drive through the district every month and they fear it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

Around 70 people gathered in Storrington Square with placards and banners and a group from Foxmead Court sheltered housing for the elderly paraded down Manley’s Hill. Meanwhile, flags declaring 'We love our village' were put up along the High Street.

The residents have formed a protest organisation – Storrington Traffic Group – who say that figures show that 40 per cent of the 6.5 million vehicles going through Storrington each year are over the speed limit.

Spokesperson Claudia Fisher said: “On average, five people are killed on UK roads every day. Many residents fear it will only be a matter of time before Storrington has a serious accident and adds to these statistics.”

Residents fear it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident in the area

Residents fear it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident in the area Photo: Claudia Fisher

Protesters say that more than half a million vehicles go through Storrington every month

Protesters say that more than half a million vehicles go through Storrington every month Photo: Claudia Fisher

Villagers say that the traffic causes unacceptable levels of pollution and noise

Villagers say that the traffic causes unacceptable levels of pollution and noise Photo: Claudia Fisher

Protesters gathered in Storrington Square on Saturday

Protesters gathered in Storrington Square on Saturday Photo: Claudia Fisher

