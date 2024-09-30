Residents from Storrington, Sullington and Cootham say that more than 500,000 vehicles drive through the district every month and they fear it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

Around 70 people gathered in Storrington Square with placards and banners and a group from Foxmead Court sheltered housing for the elderly paraded down Manley’s Hill. Meanwhile, flags declaring 'We love our village' were put up along the High Street.

The residents have formed a protest organisation – Storrington Traffic Group – who say that figures show that 40 per cent of the 6.5 million vehicles going through Storrington each year are over the speed limit.

Spokesperson Claudia Fisher said: “On average, five people are killed on UK roads every day. Many residents fear it will only be a matter of time before Storrington has a serious accident and adds to these statistics.”

