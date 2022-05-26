Plaistow preschool raises thousands for charity

Plaistow Preschool's maypole fete has raised a record amount.

The return of the Plaistow Preschool Maypole Fete on May 2 saw hundreds of people from across West Sussex turn out to the small village for what was the event's most successful fundraiser in its’ half century history.

For the first time since 2019 Plaistow Maypole Fete returned to The Green at the centre of Plaistow, West Sussex on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, where supportive crowds, businesses and sponsors helped the event raise a record £8,102!

Sponsored by Knight Frank, Direct Acoustics and Shower Power the fete was a roaring success with fairground rides, pony rides, face painting, teddy tombola, raffle, coconut shy and all your favourite side shows.

Jane Wooding, Plaistow Preschool staff member said: “People love coming to the Maypole; I have been every year since my own children attended 22 years ago.

"We have been blown away by the support the public have shown in supporting the event this year especially as we haven’t been able to hold it since 2019.

“I was so happy to find out we raised over £8,000; It’s a Maypole record!

As a charity the funds are essential in keeping us well equipped to offer the best to our local families.”

The traditional village fete made a return drawing crowds in with a jam packed entertainment schedule which kicked off after the Maypole dance performed by the preschoolers and staff to a large welcoming crowd.

Local band Ukes A Wey got everyone else dancing straight after and Horsham based children's entertainment Company CraZyBeanZ brought their unicorn Twilight for the children.

Petworth based club Victory Gymnastics put on a display and let the children have-a-go on their equipment.

The event also welcomed local Kirdford based DJ Grant Peacock of Radio Kirdford and singer songwriter Anouska Assissi.

Visitors also enjoyed meeting the local Fire Crew from Billingshurst Fire Station with their fire engine, as well as tractors from Crouchlands Farm who supported the event's BBQ, vintage cars and much more.

Nicola Holben, Plaistow Preschool manager and lead practitioner for Plaistow Preschool said: “When I arrived at Plaistow Preschool in 2021 I was touched by the strong sense of community.

"The Maypole is for the whole community as much as it is raising funds for our very popular Preschool.

“The funds will help ensure we are able to fund our dynamic outdoor curriculum; inspired by our beautiful garden and outdoor surroundings.

"By the time the children leave our preschool they will have a love of learning, shall be eager to explore, challenge themselves and have the confidence to believe and trust in each other.

"We want to pass our heartfelt thanks to all who supported the Maypole across the community and for the funds raised to continue what we are doing”

Event organisers are encouraging everyone to save the date for next year's event which is always the first May Bank Holiday Monday which in 2023 will be May 1.