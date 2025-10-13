Plan for 19 homes in Angmering submitted

Detailed plans for 19 homes have been submitted for approval to Arun District Council.

The reserved matters application for 19 homes on Dappers Lane, Angmering, seeks to get approval on details of scale, layout, landscaping and appearance after initial approval in February 2023.

Detailed plans for the scheme were rejected by the council in 2024 for not including enough open space for the number of homes in the scheme.

This decision was appealed to the planning inspector by the applicant Frontier Estates, which was later dismissed by the inspector.

The plans are expected to see a decision from the council by December 30, 2025.