Plans to create a new leisure facility in Bexhill will likely be “not progressed at this time”, Rother council leaders have heard.

On Monday (April 7), Rother District Council’s cabinet backed a range of proposals connected with plans to redevelop the former Bexhill High School site, a project which had been expected to create housing and a new leisure facility for the town.

A report considered by cabinet members sets out how a combination of factors — including inflation in construction costs, the council’s financial pressures and uncertainty around local government reorganisation — means the project is considered to be unachievable in the short term.

If proposals are agreed in an upcoming full council vote, the authority would instead be expected to spend £2 million on structural repairs and refurbishment of Bexhill Leisure Centre and Ravenside Pool. This spending would be expected to come alongside a new contract with leisure operator Freedom Leisure, as the council’s current contract is due to expire next year.

The old Bexhill High School site.

Council leader Doug Oliver said: “This is a very disappointing report, I think we would all consider. It is unfortunate that we are where we are with this, because this was not part of what we wanted to bring forward.

“[Local government reorganisation] has caught up with us and therefore decisions needed to be reassessed, options reviewed, otherwise these funds would be taken away from us by way of the Levelling Up Partnership.”

He added: “I would add that we are not boarding up the leisure centre, we are not boarding up the Ravenside Pool.

“We are spending money on those to extend their life, so that these facilities will continue until such a time as the fallout from the local government reorganisation … [is settled] and we will then be hopefully able to readdress these things, because it is an important part of what we look to provide.”

Rother District Council. Pic: Contributed

The report says the project was originally estimated to cost around £15.5 million but now expected to cost around £26 million.

Even the original figures involved a shortfall, as the council has only identified a £13.4 million funding package for the project.

Within its capital programme, the council has already earmarked £9.8 million for the project, with £9 million coming from Levelling Up funds. Government expectations are for this Levelling Up money to be spent by March 2026.

In light of this, cabinet members backed proposals to reallocate the Levelling Up funds. Of this £4.8 million is expected to go to the council’s temporary accommodation programme, while £4.2 million is expected to go to the Blackfriars housing development scheme.

Officers said this reallocation had been agreed by the government.