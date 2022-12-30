A proposal has been submitted for a 5G mast to be erected in Eastbourne town centre.

The ‘street pole’ and equipment cabinets’ proposed site is 100-104 South Street.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) target determination date is February 14. Comments must be submitted by January 21.

A document submitted on behalf of Cignal Infrastructure UK Limited says: "The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target 'coverage hole' with the selected street works pole height and associated antenna and ground-based cabinets restricted to the minimum height which is capable of providing the required essential coverage."

The proposed 5G mast in South Street, Eastbourne

It later adds: "Such development will facilitate educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and working from home as well as enjoying access to social media and gaming.”

Under the application on the EBC website John Vanek from West Close said: “As the owner of a flat opposite where this mast is proposed, I object as it is inappropriate to a location opposite many listed buildings and residential properties. I am aware that at least one similar application in other parts of the UK have been turned down for very similar reasons, namely for the detrimental and devaluing implications of the proposed mast being in a site opposite listed buildings in a residential area.”

South Street resident Luke Warner, who also commented on the EBC website, added: "The application indicates that multiple other options were discounted due to being 'too residential' yet the area they have gone with is significantly more residential, there is at least 30 flats on my side of the road, and at least 15-20 more on the other side of the road, all of which would be a few metres away from the proposed mast.”

On the document H3G (Three) is named. It said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Eastbourne. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen. Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage. We carry out extensive searches and evaluate a wide range of options before submitting any planning applications.”

