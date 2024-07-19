Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to build a new community hub in Sidley have been unanimously approved by Rother planners.

On Thursday (July 18), Rother District Council’s planning committee considered an application to demolish the football pavilion at the recreation ground in Canada Way and replace it with a new multi-purpose community building.

The new building, proposed by the Heart of Sidley Partnership, will incorporate replacement changing facilities for use by sports clubs as well as a coffee shop and multi-purpose function space.

It will also provide spaces for meetings, workshops and classes supporting a cultural arts programme linked with the De La Warr Pavilion. It will be available to the site’s other community facilities, including the BMX Bike track, skatepark, bowls club and children’s playground.

A conceptual image of the Sidley Hub. Image credit: Baker Architectural Ltd

The scheme was enthusiastically welcomed by ward councillor Sam Coleman (Lab), who said: “I am absolutely buzzing about this application and I am sure, given the glowing officers’ recommendation, you guys will be as well.“I think the member of the public who commented on the application was spot on when they said this would be a game changer for Sidley and the wider area.

“It is absolutely incredible that we’ve managed to secure this Levelling Up funding to see this project through, especially in the current financial circumstances. It is an absolute testament to Rother officers, to Huw Merriman and his team, the De La Warr Pavilion and of course the Heart of Sidley, for the incredible effort they have put into bidding for this funding and developing this plan, which is the perfect scheme to make best use of every single penny.”

This enthusiasm was shared by the members, receiving a unanimous vote of approval; with the decision receiving applause from the public gallery.

For further information see application reference RR/2024/935/P on the Rother District Council website.