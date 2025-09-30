Proposals to close a pub in an East Sussex village will mean it will 'lose its heart and soul', residents fear.

Plans to turn The Bell Inn in Iden, just outside Rye, into a private house have been submitted by its owners to Rother District Council.

Residents commented on the council’s public planning portal.

Martin Curd said: “Since moving to Iden in 1981, The Bell has been a central part of my life. It's where I've gone for a pint after work on a Friday, where my football and cricket teams would head post-match on a Saturday, and where I've caught up with family over lunch or drinks on a Sunday. It has always been more than just a pub to me.

The Bell in Iden, near Rye. Picture: Google Street View

“For over four decades, The Bell has been a constant, a place to enjoy a proper pint after work. It's where I, and many others, have gone alone but ended up in company, sharing laughs and forming friendships that have lasted a lifetime. That's not something you can replace.

“Changing its use would be, quite simply, devastating for our village.”

Sorrel Tucker said: “The Bell is a local landmark, highly visible in the centre of an otherwise featureless village. Without it as a pub the village will lose its heart and soul. I also fail to see how a residential property could ever be in keeping, in this highly central position.”

Hugo Morris, of Rye, said: “The Bell has been part of the community for as long as my parents lived in Iden. This building should be a pub. They bought it as a pub and it should remain as a pub. It is part of the village and that is incredibly important to people's way of life, especially if they are by themselves. The Bell creates a brilliant village atmosphere and sense of belonging.”

In a supporting statement with the application, owners said they held a meeting at Iden Village Hall in August 2023 explaining that the Bell had not been 'viable for decades' and that its 'best hope' was the village buying it as a community asset.

The Save the Bell group was then formed.

Owners said the Bell has been up for sale since July 2019 and added they are 'still willing to accept a reasonable offer'.

The Bell is a Grade II listed building that was first recorded in the Iden Tithe Map and Apportionment of 1843. An extension was built in the 1970s to provide a single-story toilet block, and a restaurant area was added in the 1990s.

There is a separate converted outbuilding which now provides two bed and breakfast letting rooms.

In a statement, owners said: “The Bell pub is financially unsustainable. The business has consistently lost money for the owners, and three successive tenants have failed. Despite being on the market since 2019, there have been no interested purchasers.

“Although the local community expressed strong support, they couldn't provide the necessary financial backing to acquire and operate The Bell as a community pub, even with a discounted freehold price from the owners.

“The only viable path forward is to convert The Bell to residential use.”

