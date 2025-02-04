A renewable power company is seeking permission to create a battery storage facility near Palehouse Common.

In an application validated by Wealden District Council on January 30, Kent-based Lightrock Power Limited is seeking permission to erect a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on agricultural land to the northwest of Sandhill Lane.

The facility would comprise 480 battery storage cabinets and associated infrastructure. These batteries would take electricity from the national grid at times of excess power generation, store it, then export it back at times of need.

Lightrock Power says the facility and others like it are a necessary component in efforts to decarbonise the UK’s power infrastructure, as it would offset the “intermittent” generation offered by solar and wind.

A siteplan of the proposed BESS in Palehouse Common. Image credit: Lightrock Power Limited

A spokesman for the developer said: “Overall, this is a well-conceived proposal for which there is a pressing national need in a discreet and well screened location.

“The proposed development would not have an adverse impact on any identified receptors, benefits from an appropriate access from the public highway, and would prevent the emission of between 51,758 and 80,880 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per annum.

“The project will enhance the economic development and sustainability of the local area, while also helping to deliver the further decarbonisation of the UK electricity sector.”

In marketing material, Lightrock Power says it is a “wildlife-friendly” business, which aims to “go beyond industry best practice for wildlife and biodiversity.” On this site, the developer says it intends to achieve a “significant and meaningful biodiversity net gain”.

The application notes how this will have the dual-benefit of improving “the existing and well-established vegetation screening [which] surrounds the site.” The new planting would include a large area of new planting at the south-west corner of the site, which the developer says would be made up of “appropriate native species”.

The application also notes the site’s health and safety measures, including those concerned with fire safety. Lightrock Power says the separate battery cabinets would have steel enclosures, and each will include fire detection and suppression systems. The developer says the layout of the batteries would also play a part, with enough space between the units to limit the potential for ‘runaway’ fires to spread across the site.

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2024/2919/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.