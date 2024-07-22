Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealden planners have agreed to approve a Horam housing development, as long as the developer makes further changes to its proposals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (July 18), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South reconsidered proposals for a 41-home development at the Horeham Flat Farm site in Chiddingly Road.

The scheme had last been considered by the committee in March, which resulted in a deferral as councillors asked developers to come back with an amended design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although recommended for approval at the time, councillors had been concerned about the proximity of the site’s pumping station to an attenuation pond and the removal of a children’s play area, which had been a feature of the outline version of the proposed development.

Horeham Flat Farm site in Chiddingly Road, Horam. Pic: Contributed

Between meetings, the developer made changes to address these concerns, adding an informal play area and a higher capacity storage tank to the pumping station.

While committee members were satisfied with these changes, they raised new concerns about the loss of trees from part of the site. Several members argued that these trees could be retained if the developer agreed to build two fewer houses.

Ultimately, the committee opted to grant planning permission subject to the omission of these two properties. Officers said the scheme could be refused or brought back to the committee for further discussion should this change not be acceptable to the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, the site already has outline planning permission for a 36-home scheme (granted under application WD/2018/2526/MAO), meaning the developer’s proposals were essentially a request to add five additional houses.

The developers’ proposals had been for a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, of which 15 would have been classed as affordable housing. It is currently unclear what impact the omission would have on this housing mix.

For further information see application reference WD/2022/1899/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.