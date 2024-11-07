Lewes planners have approved controversial proposals for a major housing development in Ringmer after the scheme returned for a second hearing.

On Wednesday (November 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered proposals from developer Thakeham Homes to build 95 new homes on land to the north of Lewes Road.

The proposals had previously been considered by the committee last month, but were deferred as a result of concerns about the scheme’s location and its potential to erode a ‘green gap’ separating Ringmer and the nearby village of Broyleside.

Between meetings, the council took specialist legal advice around the committee’s concerns, which concluded that an objection based on the loss of the green gap or a “cumulative harm” argument would be unlikely to succeed.

Land North Of Lewes Road. Pic: Contributed

The legal advice also said the landscape and heritage harms linked to the proposal would be likely to be considered “outweighed by the benefits of the provision of the supply of housing” if taken to appeal.

In light of this advice, the majority of the committee felt the scheme should be approved, although several councillors spoke of their reluctance to do so.

Proposing approval, Cllr Imogen Makepeace (Green) said: “I think we have spent a lot of time looking at this development; I think we have raked over every detail.

“We could refuse this application again, possibly, but I don’t think that is going to have the outcome we think it will have.

“We sadly don’t have the power we would like to have. We’re really in a cleft stick and to my mind, I feel that [this scheme] is not perfect … but I think it is the best we are going to get.”

The proposed development had seen significant pushback from local residents. In all, the council received at least 146 letters of objection, raising concerns around design and location, as well as infrastructure pressures.

Objections had also been lodged by Ringmer Parish Council, which argued the scheme’s design did not comply with policies set out in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

The loss of the ‘green gap’ had been another common concern for objectors.

The final scheme is expected to comprise 18 one-bed flats, 14 two-bed flats, nine two-bed houses, 31 three-bed dwellings and 23 four-bed houses. Of these, all the flats and six of the three-bed houses would be classed as affordable housing.

For further information on the proposals, see application reference LW/23/0752 on the Lewes District Council website.