Proposals for a housing development in Eastbourne have been given the go ahead by town planners.

On Tuesday (July 23), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to both build a pair of semi-detached one-bedroom chalet bungalows on land adjacent to 35 Windermere Crescent.

The proposals, from developer Karmalife Limited, also involve the conversion of an existing property on the site into three separate apartments.

The scheme had seen objections raised by several local residents. The objectors argued the scheme would: result in a loss of privacy to neighbours; have a negative impact on the character of the area; and would harm highway safety.

Windermere Crescent, Eastbourne. Pic: Contributed

Concerns had also been raised about the scheme’s impact on parking in Windermere Crescent.

But this view was not shared by ward councillor Hugh Parker, who said: “The site is very neglected and the housing opportunity that it offers seems to me to be fairly positive. The fact it is going to be affordable and small, seems reasonable [and] to turn the main building into flats is not out of character for the area, because just a couple of buildings down there are some flats.”

He added: “On the face of it, this appears to be good use of the space, but it is important that the privacy and overlooking of neighbours is fully taken into consideration.”

This view was shared by other members of the committee, who opted to grant planning permission.

Before making their decision, the committee heard how the proposals were originally for a larger scheme — with three-bedroom houses in place of the bungalows — but the developer scaled back its scheme during the application process. Council planning officers, who had requested the change in design, had recommended the amended scheme be approved.

Notably, previous plans to redevelop the site, by extending and converting the existing home into eight apartments, were unanimously refused by town planners in October 2021 due to fears about its impact on neighbouring properties.