Proposals for a housing development have been approved by Hastings planners.

Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee granted permission to build a semi-detached pair of three-bedroom homes in Beauharrow Road.

Planning permission had previously been granted for a single detached home on the same site. The proposed dwellings are expected to occupy a wider footprint than the previously approved scheme, but to follow the same building line.

The scheme came before the committee as a result of objections from local residents.

The Beauharrow Road, Hastings, site. Pic: contributed

Objectors had raised a number of concerns about the scheme, including: disruption from the construction; potential harm to local ecology; and impact on the amenity of neighbouring homes, specifically a loss of privacy.

But committee members felt the scheme was acceptable, granting planning permission in line with a recommendation from officers.

Cllr John Cannan (Ind) was among those who spoke in favour of the scheme. He said: “It is a very reasonable development, very clearly laid out in the report. Any issues have been resolved so I am very happy to go ahead with it.

“We are going to need all the houses we can get, especially as there are going to be some targets soon.”

Each of the properties are expected to be provided with two off-road parking spaces, together with refuse storage and cycle storage facilities. They are also expected to have their own private garden spaces.

For further information on the proposals see application reference HS/FA/23/00793 on the Hastings Borough Council website.