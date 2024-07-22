Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans for a housing development in Ninfield have been refused by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (July 18), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South considered an application seeking permission to build nine homes on a site in Bexhill Road, which is bordered by the 55-home Ingrams Farm development.

The application was a revised version of proposals granted planning permission in March last year, with the only significant difference being a new main access route via a private lane known as Ingrams Green.

Objectors, including Ninfield Parish Council, argued this alternative access was unsuitable saying it would both harm the appearance of the area and diminish pedestrian safety.

Broiler House Paddock, Ninfield. Contributed

Ward councillor Mark Fairweather (Lib Dem) sought to reinforce this argument before the committee made its decision on the plans. He said: “I think the danger here is going to come, not from the locals … but from people like delivery drivers, particularly when they are not familiar with the local conditions … and particularly if they are approaching this site southbound on Bexhill Road and swinging left into there.

“There is a bit of ground, just inside the entrance there, where there is no possibility of seeing a pedestrian and yet there is no safe place for a pedestrian to be. There is no footway proposed, so there is no safe space at all for a pedestrian.

“A speeding van driver coming around the corner into this lane; any pedestrian is just going to be skittles.”

He added: “The planning permission that has already been given has an alternative access; one that is safe … so there is absolutely no reason to grant this access. There is a safe, suitable access already granted.”

The committee had heard how these concerns were not shared by East Sussex Highways, which had withdrawn an initial after the applicant offered to make improvements to Ingrams Green. These improvements, to be secured through planning conditions, included the creation of visibility splays at the entrance to the privately-owned road.

However, there was some suggestion that the land needed to actually implement these visibility splays may not be in the ownership of the applicant. Officers stressed that issues of land ownership are not supposed to be considered when making planning decisions, simply pointing out that the homes would not be allowed to be occupied if the conditions could not be adhered to.

Stacey Robins, the council’s head of planning and environmental services, said: “What you’ve got is a potential civil matter between the relevant parties. That doesn’t go to whether you withhold or grant planning permission.

“You grant it in a way which is in accordance with the highway authority recommendation and assessment. If the applicant cannot deliver on that, then there is a problem with the consent.”

Mr Robins also spoke about how the previously-approved access, through the Ingrams Farm development, appeared to no longer be a viable option due to a stalling of the site’s construction.

But the committee felt the improvements suggested by the applicant would not be enough to alleviate their concerns around pedestrian safety, with several councillors saying more needed to be done.

Cllr David White (Ind) said: “I think it is outrageous that we are even considering granting a planning consent down a rural road with a couple of passing spaces and a refuge for people to jump into.

“No, I am sorry, it doesn’t meet the requirements of … health and safety in my view.”

The committee also raised concerns about the impact of the alternative access on neighbouring properties, ultimately voting to refuse planning permission.

For further information on the scheme see application reference WD/2023/2745/F on the Wealden District Council website.