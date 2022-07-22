An application was submitted for 32 Richmond Avenue but Arun District Council officers said insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that there is a sufficient capacity to accommodate the expected parking demand in existing streets without causing harm to the amenity of neighbouring properties by way of increased conflict/competition for existing spaces and the need for residents to park further away from their dwelling.

There was also no signed section 106 agreement to make a financial contribution towards the towards the agreed strategic access management measures to mitigate the harm to the Pagham Harbour Special Protection Area.

Officers said it is a detached property and the proposal would not alter the structure of the building.

Planners have said no to increasing the size of a house of multiple occupation in Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis

The proposed HMO would consist of one bedroom on the ground floor, three on the second floor and one within a roof space.

There is one bathroom, toilet, utility room, a shared kitchen and lounge on the ground floor, toilet and bathroom on the first floor and a storage room in a

roof space.

No change was being made to the external appearance of the building.

There is no vehicular access associated with this development and no parking is provided on the site.

They said the character of the locality has an increased density derived from recent conversions of housing stock into smaller household types and conversions to HMOs.

Bognor Regis Town Council made no objection.