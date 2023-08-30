BREAKING
Planning appeal allowed for traveller pitch in Westbourne

Chichester District Council’s decision to refuse permission for a gypsy/traveller pitch in Westbourne has been overturned by a planning inspector.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST

The application to change the use of land east of Monks Hill to allow for a mobile home, touring caravan and utility day-room was rejected in February 2021.

But a report due to be put to the planning committee on Wednesday (September 6) states that an appeal by the applicant has been successful.

Among the reasons given for the initial refusal was the concern that the pitch would ‘erode the current community balance’ and that the applicant had not demonstrated that there was nowhere else locally that they could use instead.

But the inspector pointed out that, while the council had put out a call for sites to be used for gypsy and traveller pitches, it did not currently have the required five-year supply of land.

In his report, Timothy C King said: “Given the absence of available gypsy sites in the borough it is hardly surprising that no viable alternative accommodation has been suggested that might be suitable.

“The lack of alternative sites is therefore a consideration that weighs in favour of the appellants.”

The 2019 Coastal West Sussex Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment estimated that 94 permanent pitches would be needed in the district by 2036 – 66 by the end of this year.

Mr King added: “It is clear that the shortfall of gypsy and traveller sites is significant.

“Accordingly, a settled base, rather than a roadside existence, can only be beneficial, and I consider that the development provides suitable accommodation consistent with this.”