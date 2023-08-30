Chichester District Council’s decision to refuse permission for a gypsy/traveller pitch in Westbourne has been overturned by a planning inspector.

The application to change the use of land east of Monks Hill to allow for a mobile home, touring caravan and utility day-room was rejected in February 2021.

But a report due to be put to the planning committee on Wednesday (September 6) states that an appeal by the applicant has been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the reasons given for the initial refusal was the concern that the pitch would ‘erode the current community balance’ and that the applicant had not demonstrated that there was nowhere else locally that they could use instead.

But the inspector pointed out that, while the council had put out a call for sites to be used for gypsy and traveller pitches, it did not currently have the required five-year supply of land.

In his report, Timothy C King said: “Given the absence of available gypsy sites in the borough it is hardly surprising that no viable alternative accommodation has been suggested that might be suitable.

“The lack of alternative sites is therefore a consideration that weighs in favour of the appellants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2019 Coastal West Sussex Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment estimated that 94 permanent pitches would be needed in the district by 2036 – 66 by the end of this year.

Mr King added: “It is clear that the shortfall of gypsy and traveller sites is significant.