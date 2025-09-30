Planning application submitted for works at Blake’s Cottage in Felpham

A planning application has been submitted for works to Blake’s Cottage in Felpham.

The application reference is FP/129/25/HH and the case officer is Hebe Smith.

The proposal covers replacement of first-floor masonry and the thatched roof, minor masonry works, erection of a new pitched thatched roof with hips to the east, and internal alterations including relocating walls. The application also proposes the removal of two east chimney stacks.

The application form states these works “may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area." The property address on the application is 1 Blakes Road, Felpham. The deadline for public comments on the application is 23 October 2025.

Blake’s Cottage dates from the 17th century. William Blake and his wife Catherine lived at the cottage from 1800 to 1803.

William Hayley began construction of a house called The Turret at Felpham in 1798 and, in 1800, invited William Blake and his wife to Felpham to illustrate Hayley’s works.

During his residence at Felpham Blake wrote much of Milton: A Poem in Two Books. The preface to that work was subsequently adapted into the hymn “Jerusalem.”

The cottage is managed by the Blake’s Cottage Trust, which bought the building in 2015.

The trust has sought to raise funds to undertake restoration of the cottage. In 2017 the trust appointed architects to undertake reconstruction and redevelopment; those plans generated some local opposition.

In November 2021 the condition of the building led to the cottage being placed on the 2021 Heritage at Risk Register. The trust has stated an aim to complete renovation of the cottage by 2027.

Those wishing to comment on the application should refer to Arun District Council’s planning portal and the stated deadline of 23 October 2025.