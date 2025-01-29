Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to create apartments in Hastings town centre have been given the go ahead at appeal.

In a decision notice published on January 28, a planning inspector approved proposals to create four self-contained flats by converting the second and third floors of Bank Chambers — a Grade II listed building in Havelock Road, which is occupied by a branch of Natwest at its lower floors.

The scheme, which involves creation of a roof terrace and an extension to the third floor of the building, had been refused planning permission by Hastings Borough Council in October 2023 due to concerns about its impact on the appearance of the listed building.

In a report at the time a Hastings planning spokesman said: “It is considered that a development as proposed would positively contribute to the council’s housing stock.

Floor plan of the proposed conversion of Bank Chambers. Image credit: Use Architects

“However, this positive needs to be weighed against the negatives of the scheme which are, the design, scale, bulk and massing of the development and the resultant impact on the historic significance of the setting of the Grade II Listed Building.

“In this case … it is considered that the negatives of the scheme and the less than substantial harm to the heritage assets, significantly and demonstrably outweigh the housing benefit.”

Similar decisions had been reached in previous applications to convert the building and on separate applications for listed building consent. Notably, however, permission had already been secured to convert the existing space into five apartments through an application submitted in 2021.

The applicant, Use Architects, disputed the council’s position, arguing the external changes, due to their position at the rear of the property, would only have ‘limited visibility’ and would match well with the host building.

The Grade II listed building in Havelock Road, Hastings. Pic: Google Maps

The planning inspector shared the applicant’s view, judging the extension to complement the listed building and “not adversely affect its special interest, significance or setting.”

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “This addition would increase the scale and bulk of the building. However, its narrow width and height level with the main part of the building, together with its set back from the storey below, would be sufficient to ensure that the addition would appear subservient to the host building.

“The roof terrace that would be created by the set back of the fourth storey would be in a prominent position. However, it would be small in size and its high brick built balustrade would mean that it would complement the form of the building whilst subtly reducing the scale of the extension.

“Its small scale, and screening would also mean that the terrace and activity on it would not dominate in views from Middle Street below or other buildings.”

In light of this view, the inspector opted to allow the appeal and grant planning permission. In a linked decision, the inspector also granted the applicant listed building consent to carry out the proposals.

For further information on the scheme, see application reference HS/FA/23/00530 on the Hastings Borough Council planning portal.