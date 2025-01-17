Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning inspector has granted permanent permission for a campsite at Bewl Water.

In a decision issued on Monday (January 13), the inspector approved proposals connected with an 80-pitch camping site on the shores of the Bewl Water Reservoir near Wadhurst.

The application, from Elite Leisure (Salomons UK Ltd), had been seeking to make permanent a temporary planning permission — granted in November 2020 — under which the campsite had been operating for three years.

A separate application also sought permission to erect four yurts and a portable toilet on the site.

While the applications had both been recommended for approval by planning officers, Wealden District Council turned down the proposals in March last year due to concerns about their impact on the High Weald National Landscape and local wildlife.

But in their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “The effect of the proposals on the landscape and scenic beauty of the High Weald National Landscape would be acceptable and wildlife interests would be conserved and the impact on biodiversity minimised.

“As they would not directly promote water-based activities there would be a conflict with Neighbourhood Plan policy.

“However, the proposals would accord with the development plan as a whole and there are no material considerations to outweigh this finding. Therefore, for the reasons given, the appeals should succeed.”

During the debate connected to the original application ward councillor Johanna Howell had raised concerns about the proposals leading to “a Center Parcs type development” at Bewl Water. These concerns were shared by several objectors to the scheme as well.

The inspector addressed these concerns in their decision notice, saying: “The outcomes of these appeals should not be regarded as a ‘stepping stone’ to any future developments.

“Overnight accommodation at Bewl Water has already been accepted as part of [previous appeals]. However, the acceptance of seasonal camping and occupation of four yurts should not be taken as setting a precedent for further tourism-related uses.”

The permission allows the campsite to operate between April and September each year. While it had not been part of the original application, these time limits will also apply to the yurts.

A refusal would not have prevented the site being used for camping outright, as, under planning law, land can temporarily be used for camping for up to 28 days each year without planning permission. This is how the site was operated before securing the temporary planning permission in November 2020.

For further information see application reference WD/2023/1895/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.