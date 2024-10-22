Planning inspector refuses car wash housing plans

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:24 BST
Plans to build housing in place of a Heathfield car wash have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build four houses in place of the Fast and Shiny Car Wash in Burwash Road.

The scheme, which was a resubmission of a previously-refused application, was turned down by Wealden District Council in September last year, due to concerns about its design and location.

In a report at the time, a Wealden planning officers described the scheme as a “cramped overdevelopment”, which would provide a “poor level of amenity to future occupiers.”

Fast And Shiny Car Wash. Image via Google MapsFast And Shiny Car Wash. Image via Google Maps
The appellant disagreed with this conclusion, arguing Wealden’s shortage of housing meant the scheme should have benefited from the “presumption in favour of sustainable development” set out in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

The planning inspector shared the council’s concerns.

The inspector noted how the site was flanked by a busy road, an active industrial estate and an access road linking these two elements. The inspector said this would result in a significant noise impact on future occupiers.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “The NPPF requires planning decisions to ensure developments are sympathetic to local character including the surrounding built environment and landscape setting, maintain a strong sense of place, and create places which promote health and well-being, with a high standard of amenity for existing and future users.

“In light of the above, the adverse impacts of the appeal proposal on the character of the area and on the living conditions of its future occupiers would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the NPPF taken as a whole.

“As a result, the scheme does not benefit from the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”

For further information see application reference WD/2023/1965/F on the Wealden District Council website.

