Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build housing in place of a Heathfield car wash have been turned down at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build four houses in place of the Fast and Shiny Car Wash in Burwash Road.

The scheme, which was a resubmission of a previously-refused application, was turned down by Wealden District Council in September last year, due to concerns about its design and location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report at the time, a Wealden planning officers described the scheme as a “cramped overdevelopment”, which would provide a “poor level of amenity to future occupiers.”

Fast And Shiny Car Wash. Image via Google Maps

The appellant disagreed with this conclusion, arguing Wealden’s shortage of housing meant the scheme should have benefited from the “presumption in favour of sustainable development” set out in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

The planning inspector shared the council’s concerns.

The inspector noted how the site was flanked by a busy road, an active industrial estate and an access road linking these two elements. The inspector said this would result in a significant noise impact on future occupiers.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “The NPPF requires planning decisions to ensure developments are sympathetic to local character including the surrounding built environment and landscape setting, maintain a strong sense of place, and create places which promote health and well-being, with a high standard of amenity for existing and future users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In light of the above, the adverse impacts of the appeal proposal on the character of the area and on the living conditions of its future occupiers would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the NPPF taken as a whole.

“As a result, the scheme does not benefit from the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”

For further information see application reference WD/2023/1965/F on the Wealden District Council website.