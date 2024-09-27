Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a housing development in Newhaven have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Monday (September 23), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to build three houses on a parcel of land to the north of The Highway in Newhaven.

The scheme, which was a resubmission of plans first submitted in 2022, was refused by Lewes District Council in October last year, due to concerns about its harm to the character of the area as well as the site’s habitat and biodiversity.

In a report at the time, a Lewes planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the benefit of provided by the net gain of three dwellings would be significantly outweighed by the harm caused as a result of the negative impact upon the surrounding rural environment, the suburbanisation of the site, the introduction of urban sprawl that would compromise the clearly defined urban edge of Newhaven and the green buffer maintained between Newhaven and Peacehaven and the harm to biodiversity.

The Highway, Newhaven, site. Pic: Contributed

“It is therefore recommended that the application is refused.”

The applicant disputed this, arguing the site was of an appropriate design and that biodiversity concerns could have been dealt with through conditions. The applicant also pointed to the district’s housing shortfall, arguing this should have meant the scheme was viewed in a more positive light.

However, the inspector shared the council’s concerns about the proposals, saying it would result in “erosion of the green buffer between Newhaven and Peacehaven.”

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The appeal scheme would have the advantage of providing three additional family homes with their attendant social and economic benefits. I also acknowledge that in a number of other respects the council has found the development details to be acceptable, including sustainable building practices.

“However, I have also concluded that the development would result in the unacceptable incremental erosion of the green buffer between Newhaven and Peacehaven whilst at the same time causing harm to the rural character of the area and to some extent its ecological value.”

For further information on the scheme see application reference LW/23/0384 on the Lewes District Council website.