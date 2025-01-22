Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Battle housing development has been turned down at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (January 21), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to proposals to build eight homes on land between North Trade Road and Vale Road.

The proposals, which involved the part-demolition of an existing property at 46 North Trade Road, were refused planning permission by Rother District Council in December 2023, primarily due to concerns around its design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report from the time, a Rother planning spokesman said: “The proposed development would be an overdevelopment of the site and unacceptable in design terms.

The scheme proposed for land to the rear of North Trade Road. Image credit: Spruce Architecture

“Due to its inappropriate layout and fenestration detailing, excessive height, mass and scale it would be out of character with the site and surroundings and would harm the character and appearance of the locality and out of character for settlement and design details within the [High Weald National Landscape].”

Rother planning officers, who turned down the scheme using delegated powers, had also raised concerns about the scheme’s potential ecological impact and its access, which would have seen a driveway pass in close proximity to neighbouring properties.

They also raised concerns about the types of homes the scheme would provide, with the proposal for four pairs of four-bedroom semi detached houses. Officers said this would not provide an “appropriate range” of the sort of homes needed in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This view was disputed by applicant Robert Regan, whose agent described the scheme as “a high-quality, sustainable form of residential development”. Mr Regan’s agent also argued the need for housing in Rother meant the scheme should have benefited from the “presumption in favour of sustainable development” set out in the National Planning Policy Framework.”

During the appeal, the applicant also provided additional evidence intended to show the site’s access could be achieved without disturbance to neighbouring properties. This argument saw support from the planning inspector.

However, the planning inspector shared the council’s concerns about the scheme’s impact on the national landscape — an area which has additional protections against development.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Despite the absence of harm to the living conditions through noise and disturbance, I have found the proposal would harm the character and appearance of the area, including the High Weald National Landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal would not provide a suitable mix of housing units, as required by the development plan, and there is insufficient evidence to conclude there would not be unacceptable harm to biodiversity.

“Taken together, this draws the proposal into conflict with the development plan read as a whole. The material considerations in this case, including the Framework, do not indicate that the decision should be taken otherwise than in accordance with the development plan. The appeal should therefore be dismissed.”

For further details see application reference RR/2023/1815/P on the Rother District Council planning portal.