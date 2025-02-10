A property group has lost a bid to secure retrospective permission for shared housing in Eastbourne.

In a decision issued last week, a planning inspector has turned down an appeal connected with 14 Rylstone Road — a property which was being used as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

According to applicants Star Property, the building was converted from a family home in “the latter half of 2018” and was being used as a seven-bedroom HMO when a retrospective planning application was submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council in May 2024.

The borough council turned down the application in August last year, citing concerns around the property’s “substandard level of accommodation”. In coming to this conclusion, planning officers noted how four of the seven rooms had “limited to no access to natural light and outlook”.

14 Rylstone Road. Image via Google Maps

The inspector agreed with this overall conclusion, but disagreed with the extent of the issue, finding only one of the property’s bedrooms — its rear basement room — to have insufficient natural light and outlook.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “In reaching a view on this issue I have paid regard to the standard of accommodation as a whole to arrive at a rounded view on living conditions.

“This includes the availability and quality of communal spaces outside bedrooms, which appears adequate. I have also paid regard to the appellant’s evidence, including drawings setting out the size of windows and spaces.

“Nevertheless, the deficiencies relating to the rear basement room are such that the proposal creates unacceptable living conditions for occupants.”

In light of this view, the inspector dismissed the appeal.

For further information search for application reference 240288 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal.