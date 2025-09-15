Planning proposals connected to a waste management facility near Westfield are set to go in front of county councillors.

On September 17, East Sussex County Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application connected to EcoSkip Waste & Recycling Ltd — a business based at Hole Farm in Westfield Lane.

In a report to the committee, county council planning officers note how the site has had permission to be used as a processing facility for construction and demolition waste since October 2012.

The business had approached the council for advice on changing its site layout in 2023 and later submitted an application seeking to amend its existing planning conditions, which, among other things, would grant permission for these changes.

The current facility near Westfield. Image credit: East Sussex County Council.

The report says officers visited the site as part of their assessment of this application and found “significant breaches of the current planning permission”. These included its handling of “bulky” household waste, which is not allowed under its current planning permission, the report says.

The current application seeks to regularise this use of the site. It also seeks permission for the change in the site’s layout, as well as the installation of a new area of hardstanding, the erection of storage bays and the installation of additional machinery.

In the report, a council planning spokesman said: “The extant permission states that the use of the site is limited to the importation, deposit, storage and processing of no more than 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of construction and demolition waste materials.

“The permission specifies the only waste materials to be accepted to the site include concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics, mixtures of concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics and soils and stones.

“The application seeks approval for the importation and processing of 9,500tpa of construction and demolition waste with the remaining 500tpa consisting largely of household ‘bulky’ waste items, described by the applicant as being ‘incidental to the operations’ and as such, a requirement of the permission.

“The degree to which this waste stream is incidental to the operations is questionable and given the site is currently operating in significant breach of the extant planning permission, the permitted introduction of this new waste stream to the site raises matters that need to be considered and assessed as part of our deliberations on this application.”

Officers ultimately say the use of the site “will not change significantly as a result of this proposal” and are recommending planning permission be approved. They caveat this conclusion by adding further conditions requiring measures to control noise and odour emissions.

The council received four letters of objection, which collectively raise concerns around the highways impact of the changes, as well as the potential for increased noise and dust pollution.

For further information on the scheme see planning application reference RR/899/CM on the East Sussex County Council website.