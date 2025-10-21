A proposal to provide two traveller pitches in St Leonards is among some of the latest planning applications to be submitted to Hastings Borough Council.

The scheme, which includes provision of a compost toilet, elevated solar array and a rainwater collection roof, affects land north east of Crowhurst Road.

The application reference number is RR/2025/1748/NA.

Other proposals submitted to the borough council's planners range from minor property alterations in conservation areas to new residential developments.

Hastings Borough Council

At Hill House, 13 Hill Street, a proposal has been submitted to repaint the external façade of the listed building from light grey to ‘Urchin Pink,’ using Earthborn Silicate Masonry Paint. The application reference number is HS/FA/25/00555.

Other proposed developments in town include:

- 38 Eversfield Place, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00465). Plans have been lodged to subdivide the existing basement and ground floor maisonette. The proposal would retain residential use (C3) at basement level, with the ground floor converted into a holiday let.

- 1-3 Robertson Street (Former Owens), Hastings (HS/FA/25/00532). The application seeks permission to install a pair of new doors in the existing shopfront on the ground floor.

- 40A London Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00535). A retrospective application has been submitted to council planners for the replacement of six rear timber windows with white uPVC units.

- Flat 2, 5 Clyde Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00575). Proposals include replacing one rear timber sash window with a 'heritage rose' uPVC sash window, removing a rear timber entrance door, altering the aperture, and installing a new uPVC door.

- Mellowdown, 160 Old Roar Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00505). Plans for a single-storey rear extension and a dormer-style first-floor addition on the east elevation have been submitted.

- Land rear of 59-65 Sandown Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00215). An application proposes building a detached bungalow on land behind existing properties.

Residents can view and comment on all applications by visiting the Hastings Borough Council planning portal at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

