A proposal to build 14 new homes in St Leonards and plans to relocate a temporary food kiosk are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted to Hastings Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers have applied outline permission to build 14 new homes at Mayfield Farmhouse, Mayfield Lane, St Leonards (HS/OA/25/00126).

The application seeks approval for the principle of development, with detailed matters such as layout, landscaping, and design to be decided at a later stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the West Hill, plans have been submitted by the West Hill Café (HS/FA/25/00574) to relocate a temporary mobile food kiosk currently positioned beside the café.

The latest planning applications have been submitted to Hastings Borough Council

The applicants said the proposal aims to free up space inside the café building for additional indoor seating.

In residential areas, a number of household applications have been received. These include:

- 41 St Helens Down, Hastings (HS/CD/25/00579) – an application to discharge a condition relating to drainage details for a previously approved scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Flat 2, 5 Clyde Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00575) – a request to replace a timber sash window with a heritage-style uPVC alternative and install a new uPVC rear door. The application notes amendments to the description of works.

- 34 Greville Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00562) – plans for a single-storey rear extension following the removal of an existing conservatory, along with internal alterations.

Biffa Municipal Ltd has submitted plans for the installation of a modular vehicle maintenance workshop at its Bulverhythe Road depot (HS/FA/25/00496), supporting operational needs for the company’s waste and recycling services.

In Parkstone Parade a change of use for the ground floor unit from a laundrette to a convenience store, including roller shutters, three air conditioning condenser units, and a new shopfront has also been submitted. The application reference number is HS/FA/25/00352.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are invited to view and comment on the applications via the Hastings Borough Council planning portal at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning and searching under the reference number.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.