A proposal to convert a former car tyre fitting workshop in St Leonards into a gym is among some of the latest planning applications to be submitted to Hastings Borough Council.

The application includes several alterations to the existing building in Norman Road, such as replacing windows, installing new windows, removing chimneys, adding solar panels and air conditioning units, and replacing roof tiles.

Some of these works are described as part-retrospective. The application reference number to view the plans is HS/FA/25/00248.

Other applications submitted to the council include:

- Certificate of Lawful Development – 22 Roundwood Road, St Leonards (HS/PR/25/00606)

An application has been received for a Certificate of Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension at this residential property.

- Refurbishment of Grade II Listed Building – 125 Marina, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00604)

Plans have been submitted for refurbishment works to a Grade II listed house. Proposed works include repairs and alterations to windows, internal layout amendments, including new openings and relocation of the modern kitchen, replacement of the pitched roof on the rear outrigger with a flat roof, reinstatement of an arched window, and waterproofing works to the basement.

- Temporary security fencing – Gambier House (111) and West House (115) West Hill Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00577)

A part-retrospective application is seeking permission for temporary boundary fencing comprising 2.4-metre-high palisade security fencing along the front boundary. The fencing would include one pedestrian gate and two vehicle gates positioned at existing access points.

- Tree works – 96 St Helens Park Road, Hastings (HS/TP/25/00621)

Consent is sought for crown reduction works on three oak trees, reducing their height by approximately six to eight metres.

- Certificate for existing signage and door – 11 White Rock, Hastings (HS/EX/25/00534)

A Certificate of Lawful Development has been requested for existing commercial signage, around two metres in length and an external entrance door, both finished in grey, at a local surgery and premises.

Members of the public may view the full details of these applications and submit comments via the Hastings Borough Council planning portal at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning and search under the reference number or by visiting the council offices during normal opening hours.

Comments must be received within the statutory consultation period.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.