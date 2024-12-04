Planning wrangle over tree house on Horsham farm

A planning wrangle has emerged over a tree house on a Horsham farm.

An application for planning approval has been submitted to Horsham District Council for the recreational use of the tree house, a linked bridge and a platform for nature viewing in woodland at Dalehurst Farm in Sedgwick Lane.

But White & Sons – agents for the applicant – say in a statement to the council that the application is to ‘regularise’ use of the tree house which was built in 2018.

A previous retrospective application for planning approval for the tree house was turned down in 2022. But the agents say that a ‘Certificate of Lawfulness’ for the tree house, bridge and viewing platform has since been granted.

A sketch of the tree house which has led to a planning wrangle

White & Sons say the structure has been built around three oak trees and is used by the applicant, family members and friends. They add: “The use has partly

been established though the certificate of lawfulness as this confirms in the description that the structure is a nature viewing platform. This is clearly a recreational use and which the application seeks to regularise.”

They add: “From a planning point of view the site is within an Ancient Woodland. During its construction, full consideration was given to the welfare of the trees with no harm caused.”

Dalehurst Farm breeds cows and has a flock of ewes and lambs. “The ethos is to return to an organic and sustainable system of farming that benefits both wildlife and the farm,” say the agents.

“Parts of the viewing platform were started in 2017 with the intention of providing it for the observation of wildlife in the area. The applicant has seen Badgers and Foxes and birds of prey such a Buzzards, who come to rest in the branches of the trees and the railings of the structure.

"In addition to this, the applicant has also spotted Pied Fly Catcher, Crane, King Fishers, Turtle Doves and also observed Barn Owls. After seeing this, they proceeded to erect an Owl box to further encourage the owls in the area.

“The platform has therefore indirectly had a beneficial impact on wildlife in addition to enriching and educating the applicant’s children, nieces and nephews with wildlife at dawn and dusk.”