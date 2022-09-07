Plans approved for Wealden land to be developed into ‘much-needed’ business units

The council owns the 1.8 acre site on the edge of Wealden Industrial Estate in Farningham Road and has ruled out selling it on – preferring to retain and develop the area instead.

At a meeting of the cabinet committee this week, councillors agreed to develop and retain the site and progress towards detailed planning permission and accommodate local growth in addition to delivering an income.

Jeremy Woolger, chairman and president of the chamber, said: “We welcome any development of commercial space in Crowborough as availability of land is very limited.

“We would particularly welcome the right type of business units being built to help those smaller businesses which want to expand into larger premises.”

Only half of the Crowborough site can be developed due to protected trees to the north and west of the site and steep banks - but the council believe the site represents an excellent opportunity to deliver much needed employment land in Crowborough, attract new business to the area and accommodate local growth in addition to delivering an income.

An outline scheme would provide for units with a total floor area of around 12,500 square feet and planning uses could include general industrial, storage and distribution, light industrial, office and potentially retail.

Work on site will start immediately with ecological works, ground investigation and highways surveys taking place as part of the initial assessment of the site.

Councillor Philip Lunn, Wealden District Council’s deputy leader, said: “There has been a shortage of smaller/starter units in the Crowborough area and the Farningham Road site could help to alleviate the position.

"This project would provide a valuable opportunity to contribute to the local economy, and also to create employment opportunities.

“Strategically, development of the site provides an opportunity for the council to retain a direct financial interest, which would generate an annual income stream and full payback of the investment within 15 years.