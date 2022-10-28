The Environment Agency objected to the application for 2 Barnham Road in the absence of an 'acceptable flood risk assessment'.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council expressed concerns over the reduced amount of parking spaces and access by lorries to the new warehouse at busy times.

"This would seem to be a potential safety issue for pedestrians entering the farm shop from the car park," it said.

A drawing of the proposed warehouse at Barnham

"It was also felt the parking issue is likely to cause congestion in surrounding streets."

A design and access statement by Manhire LLP, instructed by International Trading Ltd, for 2 Barnham Road said Barnham Trading Post is a two storey retail unit with common access with Outside Interests, a conservatory and garden building supplier plus the long established Penfold metalizing premises, with access off Barnham Road at the boundary between Barnham and Eastergate.

"Larger deliveries to the Trading Post are currently off site ferried in on demand to the loading bay; it would be more convenient to have those transferred to the warehouse," the statement said.

"The warehouse will push existing vehicle movements away from the surrounding housing and will generate very few of its own.

"The development would potentially ease delivery for the current site or local users."