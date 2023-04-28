Plans are due to be submitted for a warehouse on greenfield land at Oldlands Farm in Bognor Regis.

A developer sought confirmation whether an environmental assessment was needed for plans to demolish an existing derelict building and build up to 18,581sqm of new industrial/warehouse and ancillary office use floor space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said an environmental assessment was not required: "The development does not have the potential to result in significant impacts on the environment. The impacts would be localised small-scale and not significant. Any impacts could be mitigated with standard methods including the use of planning conditions and obligations."

The site of the proposed warehouse at Oldlands Farm, Bognor Regis

Rapleys, on behalf of Hanbury Propertie,s said the site was 5.5ha of undeveloped greenfield land with the remnants of a derelict farm building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land forms part of the Strategic Employment Land Allocation which seeks to deliver employment uses on the site.

There would be a secure loading yard and around 265 parking spaces