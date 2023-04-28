Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
35 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
43 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Plans could be submitted for a new warehouse at Bognor Regis

Plans are due to be submitted for a warehouse on greenfield land at Oldlands Farm in Bognor Regis.

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST

A developer sought confirmation whether an environmental assessment was needed for plans to demolish an existing derelict building and build up to 18,581sqm of new industrial/warehouse and ancillary office use floor space.

Read More
Plans for 89 homes at Westergate refused
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said an environmental assessment was not required: "The development does not have the potential to result in significant impacts on the environment. The impacts would be localised small-scale and not significant. Any impacts could be mitigated with standard methods including the use of planning conditions and obligations."

Most Popular
The site of the proposed warehouse at Oldlands Farm, Bognor RegisThe site of the proposed warehouse at Oldlands Farm, Bognor Regis
The site of the proposed warehouse at Oldlands Farm, Bognor Regis

Rapleys, on behalf of Hanbury Propertie,s said the site was 5.5ha of undeveloped greenfield land with the remnants of a derelict farm building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The land forms part of the Strategic Employment Land Allocation which seeks to deliver employment uses on the site.

There would be a secure loading yard and around 265 parking spaces

To see the application on the Arun planning portal use search reference E/11/23/ESO.