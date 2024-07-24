Plans are being drawn up to build 35 new homes in a village south of Horsham.

Plans drawn up for 35 new homes in village south of Horsham
Developers Devine Homes are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the properties on land south of Station Road in Cowfold.
They also want to provide a new access road off the A272, as well as a new pedestrian access, along with extra parking spaces and a new drop-off point for the nearby St Peter’s School.
It is also proposed to provide nine new allotments and children’s play area.
Nexus Planning – agents for Devine Homes – say that the development, if planning consent is granted, would be a mix of detached and semi-detached one, two, three and four bedroom homes with 37 per cent of them ‘affordable housing which would be made available to local people.’ Each unit would have a rear garden space and at least one off-street parking space, say the developers.
The 13-acre site is currently undeveloped land to the west of Cowfold’s main settlement. Devine Homes say that the development would be fully ‘water neutral’ through an offsetting scheme.
They also maintain that it would provide ‘much needed family housing in a sustainable location, which will help contribute to the economic vitality of the village.’
They add that the landscape character of the area surrounding the site would be preserved and views towards the site would be protected by the retention and enhancement of boundary trees and hedges. New planting would also take place if the go-ahead for the development is given.
