Plans for 100 homes near Chichester approved on appeal
Metis Homes Ltd launched an appeal after Chichester District Council took too long to reach a decision on the plans for Harris Scrapyard and Oaks Farm.
A three-day inquiry was held in July, chaired by inspector David Troy.
The council only contested the appeal due to a lack of financial contributions from the developer towards improvements on the A27, and a lack of adequate infrastructure provision through a Section 106 agreement.
In his report, Mr Troy said he closed the inquiry after such an agreement was completed and signed, setting out a number of planning obligations which would need to be met.
They were: affordable housing provision, A27 improvements, public rights of way improvements, a travel plan, and mitigationmeasures relating to nearby nature conservation sites.
Also, the provision, on-going management and maintenance of the open space, allotments and community orchard within the development, as well as an ecological wildlife corridor.
Concerns were raised during the inquiry about the impact more than 100 new homes would have on road safety and traffic congestion.
Others wondered about the ability of an already stretched sewage system to cope with the added pressure. And others wondered about the impact on schools and health care.
But, describing the development as ‘sustainable’, Mr Troy said: “In my view, the adverse impacts arising from this development do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the scheme’s benefits.”
A council spokesman said: “The planning application was subject to lengthy negotiations, the applicant decided to appeal on the ground of non-determination following a pause in the process while the mitigation needed regarding the highway network was established.
“The principal of the development was acceptable to the local planning authority, and the appeal was only contested on technical infrastructure matters, which were largely resolved ahead of the appeal.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 22/01283/FUL.