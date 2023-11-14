An application to build more than 100 homes and a children’s nursery in Southbourne has been approved by a planning inspector.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Metis Homes Ltd launched an appeal after Chichester District Council took too long to reach a decision on the plans for Harris Scrapyard and Oaks Farm.

A three-day inquiry was held in July, chaired by inspector David Troy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council only contested the appeal due to a lack of financial contributions from the developer towards improvements on the A27, and a lack of adequate infrastructure provision through a Section 106 agreement.

Harris Scrapyard And Oaks Farm, Main Road, Southbourne. Image: planning documents

In his report, Mr Troy said he closed the inquiry after such an agreement was completed and signed, setting out a number of planning obligations which would need to be met.

They were: affordable housing provision, A27 improvements, public rights of way improvements, a travel plan, and mitigationmeasures relating to nearby nature conservation sites.

Also, the provision, on-going management and maintenance of the open space, allotments and community orchard within the development, as well as an ecological wildlife corridor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised during the inquiry about the impact more than 100 new homes would have on road safety and traffic congestion.

Others wondered about the ability of an already stretched sewage system to cope with the added pressure. And others wondered about the impact on schools and health care.

But, describing the development as ‘sustainable’, Mr Troy said: “In my view, the adverse impacts arising from this development do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the scheme’s benefits.”

A council spokesman said: “The planning application was subject to lengthy negotiations, the applicant decided to appeal on the ground of non-determination following a pause in the process while the mitigation needed regarding the highway network was established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The principal of the development was acceptable to the local planning authority, and the appeal was only contested on technical infrastructure matters, which were largely resolved ahead of the appeal.”