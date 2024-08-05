An artist's impression of the proposed apartment building in Junction Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dha Architecture Ltd via the Local Democracy Reporting Service

A developer has put in plans to replace a former multi-storey car park in Eastbourne with more than 100 homes.

In plans validated by Eastbourne Borough Council last week, developer Elstree Land is seeking planning permission to demolish the now-closed multi-story car park in Junction Road and build 101 apartments in its place.

The developer says the replacement building would be five storeys tall at its highest point, but would be stepped down in height at certain points to reflect neighbouring properties.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “In developing this site, Elstree Land is seeking to create a new environment which enhances both the landscape and the built character of the neighbourhood, delivering sustainable development for Eastbourne.

“The development will provide attractive open space, opportunities for enjoyment, recreation and play, which respond to local need, as well as enhancing biodiversity on the site where possible.

“The layout has been designed to promote sustainable modes of transport by ensuring that alternative options are convenient, attractive and safe, and by ensuring that the development is accessible, well overlooked and inviting to people of all abilities, ages and cultural groups.”

The statement goes on to describe the proposals as the ‘regeneration of an eyesore site’.

Although only recently validated, the application has already seen several comments from residents living nearby. While several are supportive of redevelopment in principle, some concerns have been raised around its scale and impact on parking pressures in the surrounding area.

According to the application, the redeveloped site would include 60 off-street parking spaces. Some objectors argued this was insufficient for the 101 apartments, although developers said the building’s residents would be expected to have lowe-than-average car ownership due to the site’s close proximity to rail and bus connections.

The site would also have a large amount of cycle storage, which developers say equated to one per bedroom.

For further information about the proposals, see application reference 240415 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.