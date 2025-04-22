Plans for 110 homes in Pagham receive reserved matters approval

The site masterplan.

A reserved matters application for 110 homes in Pagham was approved last week, Sussex World can report.

The application gives approval for the construction of 110 homes on land south of Summer Lane, in Pagham, with all other matters – relating to appearance, layout, scale and landscaping – reserved.

Northgate Properties, the applicant, made clear in a planning statement that they believe the project represents an opportunity to help Arun District Council demonstrate a five year supply of housing, and tallies well with other, similar projects in the area.

"The proposed development represents a suitable and sustainable location for growth, adjacent to the recently approved Pagham South development,” the statement reads. “The proposed development would be a logical extension to this approved development, benefiting from the dayto-day services and facilities being delivered as part of its local centre.”

The application also represents a departure from the area’s development plan and will impact a public right of way, but the applicant says its proposed benefits will outweigh those costs. “The overall package of benefits in this case are very significant indeed compared to the adverse impacts which are confined to the conflict with the Development Plan relating to the site’s location outside the BUAB, the loss of a small amount of best and most versatile agricultural land, and limited localised landscape impact,” the planning statement reads.

Although the plans have now been approved, the initial application proved controversial with residents, many of whom used Arun District Council’s planning portal to voice concerns about overdevelopment and straining infrastructure.

"This proposed development disregards the significant risks of overdevelopment already looming over our community,” one letter reads.

"Infrastructure, such as travel routes and sewage systems, are already struggling to cope with current demands. Introducing more development without addressing these inadequacies will only exacerbate these existing problems and further strain our resources.”

"The local areas have become overpopulated due to the constant house building with no infrastructure being added,” reads another. “Pagham has a massive house building programme with no care taken regarding flooding. Roads, doctors and and all services are struggling due to the greed of house builders.”