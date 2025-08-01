Plans for 1,250 homes between Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate a 'death warrant' says MP

Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

Recently approved plans for 1,250 homes between Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate have been described as a ‘death warrant’ by Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and the South Downs.

Mr Griffith said the homes, which were approved by Arun District Council in July, could spell the end for the individual communities of Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate.

The new development also includes plans for a new three-form primary school with nursery and SEND provision, a 60 bedroom care home, retail and commercial space, 40 hectares of public open space, an Aldingbourne Community building and 15 per cent affordable housing. They cover a section of a strategic site allocated under the Arun Local Plan in 2018, which promised to provide 2,300 homes by 2031 and 3,000 homes in total, and developers will need to pay £35 million to the council as part of a section 106 agreement.

“This is the beginning of the end for the individual communities of Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate,” the MP said. “It is literally a death warrant. The whole plan is absolutely shocking.This strategic site is not suitable or sustainable as recent flooding and problems with sewerage has proven beyond any doubt.”

“I’m certainly not against sensible development of quality affordable homes for local people but this is not that. 85% of the homes will be expensive properties for outsiders. What we need is sensible generation of towns which already have infrastructure such as railway stations, secondary schools and high streets.”

“I have stated time and time again to the council that I do not support this plan and have called for a moratorium on building followed by the widespread flooding of recent years. We don’t have the roads, the GP’s or the school places for thousands of extra people. With a little bit of vision, we could see sensible redevelopment of coastal towns. Instead, we get this disaster.”

Mr Griffith is one among a chorus of objectors, with parish councils – alongside 33 complainants within Arun District itself – all writing to oppose the plans, citing overdevelopment, flooding and lack of social services.

But Arun District Council believes the plans must go ahead. Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said: “The application was submitted in February 2022 and is on a site allocated within the Local Plan that was adopted in 2018. The council have not received any representation from Andrew Griffith MP on this application before it was determined at Planning Committee in July 2025. The Planning Committee is made up of councillors from all political parties and the application was granted planning permission with a unanimous vote in favour.”