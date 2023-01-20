Plans for 155 new homes and a care home at Eastergate are with Arun District Council.

Barratt David Wilson Homes has submitted a full planning application for the demolition of an existing dwelling and outbuilding and the construction of residential dwellings, public open space including recreation space and associated infrastructure to be constructed in five distinct areas, each one independent from the other.

There is also an outline application for a care home.

A design and access statement describes the development as: "Five hundred and 51 new residential high quality dwellings of mixed type and tenure and care home, that responds to the uniqueness of the villae and its landscape setting; supported by native planting and high quality landscape design and play spaces."

How the 155-home and care home site could look at Eastergate

It said the project been going on since 2015 and consultation with ward members, parish council and residents was held prior to the submission of the application in October 2021.

There was a consultation event on November 2, 2021, at Westergate Methodist Church with 150 attendees. Changes were made to the layout following the responses, including adding a care home in the north western corner with access from Fontwell Avenue and south of the new A29 roundabout.

The statement said the development has 14 hectares of residential development and six hectares of open space.

Of the homes 22 per cent would be affordable.

Dwellings would be arranged around a central green with play area. "The open space will consist of an informal parkland area to the north, providing a range of habitats, including areas of wildflower meadow and long grassland, wetland edges and scrubland," the statement said.

"To the south the open space has a more formal character with avenue trees, mown grass and ornamental planting providing a sensory experience for the play area users."

It said: "A new highway is proposed to the north of the site which forms part of the strategic road network and realignment of the existing A29 route being delivered by WSCC."

A central three arm roundabout is proposed with the third arm forming an access into the proposed development. A secondary access is proposed to the south onto Barnham Road.

The care home would have its own access directly from Fontwell Avenue.