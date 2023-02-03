Plans have been submitted to build up to 20 homes in Bersted.

The outline application is to build the homes on land at Heath Place with access via an existing roadway.

A design and access statement with the application said the half a hectare site forms part of a mixed use commercial site owned by the applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is formed of surplus car parking and amenity land lying adjacent to Ash Grove and 'existing employment use will not be disturbed'.

How the homes could look at the Bersted site

The statement said the reduction in car use has a reflection of the reduction of employee numbers within business generally, the onset of working from home employment of non core staff and the raised cost of motor car use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The site is located in a mixed area of residential and commercial uses with residential being the majority of land use,” it said.