Plans for 20 mobile homes for seasonal workers submitted to Chichester District Council

Farming company Barfoots have submitted an application for planning permission on 20 mobile homes on Easton Farm which, if approved, will house a number of seasonal workers.

The caravans would be situated to the north of existing digestate storage tanks on an area which forms a working part of the farm. They will be separated from the tanks by a pre-existing bund which, according to plans, will bounded by a ditch to the north and an existing hedgerow to the east.

All of the caravans will be sourced from the leisure sector and should be former holiday homes. They will be used every year from late March to until early October. Outside of this period, when the farm has no need for seasonal workers, the caravan will be shut down, meaning no residence will take place from November until the end of March.

Each caravan will accommodate up to four workers, with an occupancy rate of 80 per cent expected during the height of the summer season. Workers will not be allowed to keep pets and should work eight to ten hour shifts, starting in the early morning.

The site location plan

The caravans will be transported onto the site using HGVs, using an existing roadway through the yards of Easton Farm. It is anticipated this will be enough bring the caravans in and provide sufficient access for the regional workers themselves. No changes will need to be made to existing roads or accesses.

The caravans should also arrive ready-built and, aside from trenching and connections for utilities and services, no further construction work should be required.