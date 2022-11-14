Plans for 225 home development at Hunston are unveiled

The National Regional Property Group are preparing plans for new homes at Farmfield Nurseries, Ridgeway Nursery, and Hunston Dairy and will soon be launching a public consultation.

The plans are at an early stage and there will be a two-stage public consultation to gather local feedback on the proposals.

The first public exhibition will be held on November 23, between 3pm and 8pm at Hunston Village Hall on Selsey Road.

There will be an opportunity to view the initial plans, with members of the project team on hand to answer questions.

A further public exhibition event will take place in early 2023 with updated proposals.

After the second public consultation, the project team will submit a formal planning application to Chichester District Council in 2023.

Initial plans include around 225 new homes, as well as a new right-turn lane on Selsey Road to help reduce congestion.

Speaking about the proposals, Shaun Adams, Chief Executive of the National Regional Property Group said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Hyde Housing, an award-winning provider of homes, on this development, which we hope will meet the village’s housing needs for years to come.”

Abbie Willifer, assistant development manager of the Hyde Group, said: “We want to help deliver a scheme that lives and breathes as part of the Hunston community, reflecting the rural character of the village. Anybody who is interested in our plans will receive a warm welcome at our exhibition, where we want to hear the views of local people to inform our plans.”

