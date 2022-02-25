Plans for 23 homes in Yapton are refused again

The plans including access, infrastructure and open space at the back of Paynters Croft, Burndell Road, were refused by Arun District Council in July.

They were then resubmitted by Driftstone Homes in November for one two bed, 14 three bed and eight four bed dwellings, six of them affordable homes in the back garden and paddocks of two dwellings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for 23 homes behind Paynters Croft, Yapton, have been refused

In their decision notice planning officers said: “The site is within the open countryside and the proposed development would not reinforce existing ribbon development, given its isolated and set back position from the road frontage.

“It would appear visually prominent and would erode the existing intrinsic character of the countryside and harm the visual amenity of this rural area.

Read this: Plans to change a Bognor Regis guest house into a house of multiple occupation

“The proposed dwelling houses would be urban in character and their design would not reflect this rural location.

“As a result the proposed development would significantly and adversely change the character of the open countryside irrevocably.”

They said there was no signed Section 106 agreement to secure on site affordable housing, highway alterations and a mitigation contribution towards the A27 Fontwell Roundabout improvement scheme.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would not prevent or prejudice the ongoing operation of the waste management site at Northwood Farm by way of submission of a Waste Infrastructure Assessment,” they said.

“The proposal fails to make adequate provision for an ageing population.”

Based on the information submitted it had not been adequately demonstrated that the site can be satisfactorily drained without reducing the overall level of flood risk in the area, they said.

Ford Parish Council objected to the application and Climping Parish Council said there were no significant amendments to the previous refused plans.

It said the development would impact on the busy road causing a possible safety issue and the location was inappropriate as it was close to an industrial site and a farm.

There were 11 further objections with some saying the houses were ‘totally unnecessary, unacceptable and inappropriate’.