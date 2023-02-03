National urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments and Lovell Partnerships are currently seeking final planning consent for the development on the site of former pharmaceutical company Novartis – now known as Horsham Enterprise Park.
They are seeking approval from Horsham District Council for the layout, scale and landscaping of the site off Parsonage Road. Outline approval for up to 300 new homes on the site was granted in February 2020.
The developers want to build the new estate in two phases with Phase 1 consisting of the building of 123 flats and houses, some of them mews-types, along with 179 parking spaces and a play area.
The 1930s Art Deco building at the centre of the tree-lined driveway to the site is to be retained as the development’s focal point and will be included in Phase 2 of the project which will be subject to a further planning application for the approval of ‘reserved matters.’
The developers say that external private amenity space has been allocated to all houses and, where possible, to all apartments. They plan private front and rear gardens to town houses, terraces to ground floor and rooftop apartments, first floor terraces to mews houses and balconies to upper floor flats.
The planned mews houses are 'upside down' dwellings where the living space is located on the first floor, through which a first floor terrace is accessed.
Novartis moved from the site in 2014 when it relocated to new premises and most of its laboratories and other buildings were later demolished.