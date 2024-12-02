Plans to build 32 homes in Plummers Plain have been submitted to Horsham District Council. Image: Elivia Homes Limited

The application from Elivia Homes Limited is for land opposite Brick Kiln Close, in Handcross Road.

If approved, the development will be made up of four one-bedroom houses, seven two-bedroom, 13 three-bedroom, six four-bedroom, and two five-bedroom.

The council has received a couple of objections to the plans, with concerns raised about flooding, over-development, parking, and road safety.

One objector said: “This development is on a site very prone to flooding and additional building will increase the risk of flooding within the area.

“It does not appear that there is sufficient parking given that all the properties will require additional vehicles as there is no public transport – or only very limited bus services – in the village.

“The Handcross Road is very busy and I have concerns relating to the access and ability of pedestrians to cross the road.”

On the issue of parking, the application includes a total of 100 spaces, including 15 for visitors.

There will be 58 allocated spaces, two car barn spaces, and 25 garage spaces.

A statement submitted with the application said: “The proposed scheme represents an opportunity to provide a sensitively designed development that will not only greatly enhance the character of the area, but will also provide additional housing, for which there is a known need in the area.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1763.