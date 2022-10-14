Previous reserved matters plans for land north of Lee's Yard, Lidsey Road, were turned down but officers said the applicant had made 'several positive changes to overcome the concerns raised' in the previous refusal and during the resubmission.

They said there were still some conflicts with guidance but they didn't generate any 'adverse harm'.

The resubmitted application was for the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping for five four bed dwelligns, 14 three bed dwellings an 19 two bed dwellings.

The layout of the 28 Woodgate homes

Outline permission was granted in October 2020 and a reserved matters application was refused in April due to concerns with the layout, no consideration of air quality and a lack of landscaping detail.

Officers said in response the applicant sought pre-application advice in May to

agree a revised scheme.

Included within the total houses are 12 affordable dwellings (nine two bed, three three bed) which are predominantly located along the northern edge of the layout.

Each house has at least two parking spaces and the four bed houses have three. No garages or car ports are included. There is visitor parking (eight spaces), cycle storage and two further allocated spaces for the community growing area.

Planners said Aldingbourne Parish Council supported the development and all of its concerns have been taken into consideration and the developer has engaged extensively with them.

