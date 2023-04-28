Plans for 89 homes at Westergate have been refused by Arun planners after receiving more than 130 objection letters.

An outline application was submitted for the homes, access from Meadow Way, the demolition of number 24 and open space on land to the back of Meadow Way.

Officers said the access road next to the back gardens of neighbouring properties would 'result in significant noise disturbance and a level of activity beyond that which would reasonably be expected in rear gardens of this nature in the area'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said there was no impact assessment on protected bats due to the demolition of a property and it was not satisfactorily demonstrated that there is an overriding need for the development on this agricultural land.

How the homes at Westergate could have looked

The 'proposal would fail to provide an appropriate agreement or undertaking to secure a policy compliant level of affordable housing', they said, and does not include an appropriate agreement or undertaking to secure the Education Transport Contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said all matters were reserved other than access. "The proposal includes 30 per cent affordable housing, including 75 per cent Affordable Rent and 25 per cent Intermediate housing, however the exact tenure and mix is to be agreed at reserved matters stage," they said.

Aldingbourne Parish Council gave an extensive list of objections, including the site being outside the built up area boundary, being against housing policy, over-intensive use of the site, loss of prime agricultural land, lack of local community facilities and lack of contributions towards a new secondary school, removal of hedgerow and lack of visibility at the access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council was backed by a further 133 letters received from neighbouring occupiers.