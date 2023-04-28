Plans for a business park at Ford Airfield have been resubmitted with a revised traffic assessment.

A previous outline application for 31 commercial units at Hunterford Business Park was refused due to insufficient information on the highway impact, failure to demonstrate it would not prevent or prejudice the use of the existing or allocated waste management sites and on the noise impact.

Statements by CPA Property said the proposal was for 6.5 hectares of land within the Hunterford Business Park which forms part of the former Ford Airfield site.

Access to the site shares an existing roadway from Ford Road with Viridor, which operates a waste recycling centre to the south of the site.

How the new business park at Ford could look

The park has an extant planning permission for commercial use for the production of motor vehicles and is in Arun's local plan as a site for redevelopment.

The statement said: "The owners of the land are keen to develop high quality commercial and employment space within the application site instead of further waste disposal, with a design philosophy paying homage to the former WWI and WWII aviation and aero development history echoed in the unit appearances."

In all 28 units would be general industrial class use and three warehouse use. Units were of different sizes, including start-up units which are known to be in demand, the statement said.

Sixty per cent of the site would be open space for parking, access roads and landscaping.