Plans for DIY dog wash machine at West Sussex leisure centre

A new self-service dog washing facility could be installed at a West Sussex leisure centre.

A company called Pristine Paws is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to install the DIY dog wash at Henfield Leisure Centre in Northcroft.

Lewis & Co Planning, agents for Pristine Paws, say that it is proposed to install the machine, along with a protective cover, next to the centre’s main entrance.

In a statement to the council they say: “This modest but functional addition is designed to cater primarily to local dog walkers making use of the surrounding recreational fields and public footpaths.

An example of the dog wash machine and protective structure

"The facility will offer a convenient, hygienic solution for pet owners wishing to clean their dogs before returning home, thereby reducing the spread of mud, debris, and odours into private vehicles and domestic spaces. This is particularly beneficial during wet or winter months when paths become muddy and dogs are more likely to require cleaning after outdoor activity.

“In addition to the practical benefits for dog owners, the provision of a dog washing facility may reduce pressure on domestic water consumption within the Sussex North Water Resource Zone. By locating the facility next to the leisure centre, the proposal also complements the existing use of the site, supporting its role as a community hub and enhancing the range of services available to the local community.”

The leisure centre has submitted a letter of support for the dog wash to the council.

They say that ‘water neutrality’ would be achieved using an existing rainwater harvesting system already installed at the leisure centre.

No planning decisions have yet been made.